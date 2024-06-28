Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 62.3% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 21,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,477. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

