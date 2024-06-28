Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 62.3% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 21,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,477. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
