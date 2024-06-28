Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BSCW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,985. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

