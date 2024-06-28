Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 124.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMW. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMW stock remained flat at $25.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

