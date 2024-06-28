Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.28

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.28 and last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $899.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

