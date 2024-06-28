Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

