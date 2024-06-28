Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $487.20 and last traded at $485.43. Approximately 8,051,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,849,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.61.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.37.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.