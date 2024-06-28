Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $487.20 and last traded at $485.43. Approximately 8,051,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,849,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.61.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

