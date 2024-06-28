Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.68 and last traded at $80.15. 37,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYE. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 760.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.