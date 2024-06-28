Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
