Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.