Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.75

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.69, with a volume of 42603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 795.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 131,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

