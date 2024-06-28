Investment Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.79. 450,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,689. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

