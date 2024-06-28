Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 161.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 333,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.77.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

