Investment Partners LTD. Sells 118 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.66. 302,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day moving average of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $112.82 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.