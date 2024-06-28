Investors Buy High Volume of Blueprint Medicines Call Options (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,146 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 557% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $106.95. 169,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,210. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,898 shares of company stock valued at $13,510,865. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.