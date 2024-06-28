Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 11,380 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,911% compared to the average volume of 566 put options.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accolade by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,311,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

