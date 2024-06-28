Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 609.0% in June

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 609.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,219. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Investview
