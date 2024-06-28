Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Up 609.0% in June

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 609.0% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 175,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,219. Investview has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

