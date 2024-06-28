IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) vs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Critical Contrast

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and IO Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 IO Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 153.49%. IO Biotech has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Given IO Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.09, indicating that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and IO Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.37) -7.11 IO Biotech N/A N/A -$86.08 million ($1.87) -0.61

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IO Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and IO Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -122.98% -109.29% IO Biotech N/A -69.31% -62.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of IO Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of IO Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IO Biotech beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.