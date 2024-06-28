IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Plans $0.08 Dividend

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
LRND stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.
About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.