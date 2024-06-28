IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND) Plans $0.08 Dividend

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

LRND stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.

Get IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF alerts:

About IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Receive News & Ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.