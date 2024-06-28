Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 8,298,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,001,266. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.