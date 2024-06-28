iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. 1,260,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,774. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

