iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 374.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.84. 2,246,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

