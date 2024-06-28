iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 386.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,251,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,569. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.