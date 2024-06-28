iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. 1,815,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,148. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

