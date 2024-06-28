iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

