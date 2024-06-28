iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.18

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.18 and last traded at $133.18, with a volume of 1004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.68.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

