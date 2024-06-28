iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 244.9% from the May 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 92,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. 135,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

