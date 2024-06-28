iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.67

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.67 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 152436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.74.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.