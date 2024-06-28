iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.67

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.67 and last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 152436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.74.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.