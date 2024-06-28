iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 185.4% in June

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 185.4% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,360. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

