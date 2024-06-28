iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 499.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 621.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,669. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

