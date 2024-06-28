iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 787,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

