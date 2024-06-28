iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

