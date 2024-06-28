iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IEMMF remained flat at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.