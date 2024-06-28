iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2050 ETF USD (ITDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

