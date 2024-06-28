iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,627,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,198,000 after buying an additional 112,072 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,322,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,219. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

