iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.74

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.74, with a volume of 1988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 98,151 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $565,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

