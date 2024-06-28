iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.38

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.38 and last traded at $184.38, with a volume of 1969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $953.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

