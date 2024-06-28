iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,885 shares.The stock last traded at $61.75 and had previously closed at $61.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,299,000.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.