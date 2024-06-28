iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,160,885 shares.The stock last traded at $61.75 and had previously closed at $61.65.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.