iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $52.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,517 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

