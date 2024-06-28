iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

