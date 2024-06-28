iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 863,618 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.