iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.46

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $370.46 and last traded at $369.45, with a volume of 186241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.53 and a 200 day moving average of $328.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

