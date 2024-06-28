iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,913,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,515,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

