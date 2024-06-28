iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lessened by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,969,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $110.35. 706,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,441. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

