iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 988,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

