iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,908,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

