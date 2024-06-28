iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.
About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.
