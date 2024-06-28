iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.28

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $56.24, with a volume of 3820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

