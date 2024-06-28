ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Price Performance

ITOCY traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,677. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.