ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.03

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.03 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 28707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.21.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ITOCHU by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

