Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,636. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

