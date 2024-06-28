JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JCSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JE Cleantech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.87.
