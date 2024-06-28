JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JCSE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,824. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JE Cleantech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

